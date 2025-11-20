Avatar 3 Has 1,000 More VFX Shots Than Avengers: Endgame 

James Cameron has revealed that Avatar 3 features a very high number of VFX shots. The figure surpasses the number of VFX shots for many comparable Hollywood blockbusters, including Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar 3’s shocking number of VFX shots revealed

James Cameron has offered a rare look into the scale of visual effects work underway on Avatar 3. He confirmed that the upcoming sequel far exceeds the technical demands of his previous films.

Speaking in a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, the filmmaker recalled that his introduction to CGI began modestly with The Abyss and later expanded in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Cameron noted that he initially promised to limit the number of necessary effects shots and ultimately delivered a total of 42. He said, “We eventually wound up with 42 shots, and it took a year, and it was very, very challenging to get the very last shots done. It took everything we had to do those 42 shots.”

By comparison, the third Avatar film will reportedly contain approximately 3,500 CG shots. Cameron said, “Cut to this year, we’re just finishing up Avatar 3 with 3,500 CG shots. Where we’re not only doing the characters in CG, we’re doing the animals in CG, we’re doing every blade of grass, every leaf in the forest, every tree, everything, all in CG.”

Visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw has previously discussed the extensive digital workload behind Avengers: Endgame, which included around 2,500 VFX shots. That project required complex character transformations, CG environments, and creating figures such as Smart Hulk and Thanos. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Similarly, director Zack Snyder confirmed in 2020 that Zack Snyder’s Justice League incorporated roughly 2,800 effects shots. Snyder stated, “It’s a visual effects extravaganza… And, you know, my hats off and kudos to my entire visual effects team, they do an amazing job, worked so hard with them every day on this movie. And it’s a labor of love for all of us.”