Simu Liu Wants to Work With Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel in the MCU

While it’s unknown when Simu Liu will next appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he knows who he would like to work with next when he gets the chance.

Simu Liu is a fan of Vellani’s love of the MCU

Speaking to Men’s Health, Liu — who starred in the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — was asked about his next Marvel appearance. Specifically, Liu was asked that, since an entire new wave of heroes and characters have been introduced, if there’s anyone in particular he’d like to work with. Liu singled out one person in his answer, pointing to Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, a “fellow Canadian,” who he’d like to work with.

“I’ll single out [Ms. Marvel star] Iman Vellani,” said Liu. “First of all, she’s a fellow Canadian. She’s just so great. The few times I’ve met her, and all the conversations we’ve had, she’s just such a wonderful human being. I’m so excited to get to play opposite any and all of the amazing people that have been introduced into the universe. But she’s just… I don’t know, I guess she’s really just stuck out to me as someone who just absolutely loves it, and loves the world, loves the position that she’s been put in.”

Liu went on to say that Vellani reminds him of himself in a way, as both of them were big fans of the world of Marvel before getting the chance to appear in the MCU.

“It kind of, I guess, reminds me of myself in a way—she was such a big Marvel fan from before too,” Liu said. “And it’s just surreal to her too, every bit of a as much of a dream come true for her as it is for me.”