Simu Liu Offers Disappointing Shang-Chi 2 Update

By Noah Dominguez

According to Simu Liu, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will likely have to wait several more years for Shang-Chi 2 to hit theaters.

On the newly launched social media platform Threads, Liu was asked about the status of Marvel Studios‘ Shang-Chi 2. The actor replied, “[I] was told it would follow [A]vengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control … hope to have more concrete news to share soon.” It’s unclear if Liu is referring to 2026’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. Either Way, though, this would mean that Shang-Chi‘s next solo film won’t arrive for at least another three to four years — if not longer.

Shang-Chi 2 entered development in 2021

Created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi, the Master of Kung Fu, first appeared in 1973’s Special Marvel Edition #15. The character made his live-action debut in the 2021 MCU film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film starred Liu as Shang-Chi himself.

Despite releasing at a time when the box office was still struggling due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Shang-Chi proved to be a success for Marvel. The film grossed $224.5 million domestically and $432.2 million worldwide. With these numbers, it was the second-highest-grossing film of 2021 in the United States and Canada (behind fellow MCU feature Spider-Man: No Way Home) and the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2021 worldwide.

Shang-Chi was also a big hit with critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently holds a “Certified Fresh” rating of 91 percent against an audience score of 98 percent. So, it was unsurprising when Cretton signed on to direct a sequel in December 2021. Since then, however, updates on Shang-Chi 2 have been few and far between. Nevertheless, Cretton evidently impressed Marvel, as he was also hired to helm the aforementioned Kang Dynasty and the Disney+ series Wonder Man.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty opens in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

Noah Dominguez

Noah E. Dominguez is a senior editor at SuperHeroHype and ComingSoon who loves comic books, cartoons, slasher movies, skateboarding, pro wrestling, and has an unironic Black Flag tattoo. He has previously written for sites like WhatCulture, GamingAccessWeekly, and CBR.

