Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins Addresses the Series’ Cancellation

Gotham Knights star Misha Collins has broken his silence regarding the DC series’ cancellation at The CW.

“Just got back on the grid after unplugging for a week to hear the news that [Gotham Knights] was canceled by [The CW and won’t be able to find a new home,” Collins — who plays Harvey Dent/Two-Face on the show — wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I’m incredibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my ‘villain arc,’ but I’m proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people.”

The actor continued, “I’m especially proud that our story about fighting the good fight also gave us opportunities to tell diverse and inclusive stories. We need more of that on screen, and while this story may not be going forward, I really believe it helped open that door a little wider for more characters from all backgrounds to shine.” Collins concluded by thanking Gotham Knights’ fans, saying that he “know[s] this community will keep the light shining against the darkness in the real world.”

The CW has pulled the plug on Gotham Knights

Not to be confused with DC’s 2022 video game of the same name, Gotham Knights premiered on The CW in March 2023. The series takes place in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne/Batman’s death. It follows a group of teenagers — including Bruce’s adopted son — who become vigilantes after being framed for the Dark Knight’s murder. Earlier this month, it came to light that The CW had canceled Gotham Knights, meaning the show would not return for a second season on the network.

While addressing the cancellation in a statement of their own, Gotham Knights showrunners Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux confirmed that the show would not be continuing on another platform, either. “Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn’t able to renew the show, and the studio wasn’t able to find a new home for it,” they said. “We can assure you all that it wasn’t for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm.”

Gotham Knights Season 1 consists of 13 episodes in total. At the time of writing, 11 of those episodes have aired. The penultimate episode, “City of Owls,” airs on Tuesday, June 20. The finale, “Night of the Owls,” airs on June 27.