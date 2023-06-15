Gotham Knights Showrunners Address The CW Cancellation, Future of Series

The showrunners of Gotham Knights have released a statement about the DC series’ cancellation at The CW and its potential future.

What did the Gotham Knights showrunners say about the series’ cancelation?

In a tweet, James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash stated that the series was canceled at The CW and that Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery were unable to “find a new home” for the series and that it’s “virtually impossible” for the show to continue. They then linked numerous charities and causes than fans can contribute to to continue the show’s legacy of working together to help people.

“Hey #BatBrats. Thank you all for the kind words and heartfelt support. Since many of you have been asking about the possibility of Gotham Knights finding a new home, we wanted to let you know that, over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network. There is a great deal of love and support for GK at the studio, and at The CW as well. Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn’t able to renew the show, and the studio wasn’t able to find a new home for it. We can assure you all that it wasn’t for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm. Even in a time of severe belt-tightening, the studio spent money and resources in the hope of continuing the show. And though they ultimately weren’t successful, their efforts deserve our gratitude.

“We’ve seen your tweets and we appreciate your resolve and commitment to getting the show a new home. It means so much. This show was the work of hundreds of people displaying relentless passion day in and day out. We would all love nothing more than to keep telling this story. After all, this is a show based on looking for hope when hope seems lost. But as the showrunners, the two of us feel like we owe it to the fans to be realistic about the chances of the show continuing. At this point it’s virtually impossible. There’s a million mind-numbing production logistics working against us at this point, and resurrecting the show would be extremely cost prohibitive. Trust us, the executives truly do love the show, and hear your dedication to it, but they unfortunately can’t make the numbers work. Just speaking from our hearts, we can’t in good conscience let a community that we love and care about expend resources without being totally honest about the realities.

“But this doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can do. Gotham Knights is a show about the power of each one of us to become a light strong enough to defy the darkness. Right now, there are a lot of people hurting financially — in our industry, around the world, in our communities – and we would humbly suggest that perhaps fans direct resources and passion towards being that light wherever you can. Thousands of crew members are out of work in an effort to fight for fair wages. If you have the means, please consider donating to the Entertainment Fund (entertainmentcommunity.org). Or add your voice to the growing chorus of people demanding better working conditions and more pay across ALL industries. Or support Misha Collins’ de- mining fund on behalf of the Ukrainian people (donorbox.org/collins_demining). Or donate or volunteer at your local food bank. If you don’t have the resources, even speaking out in support of social justice can work wonders. We honestly can’t imagine a better legacy for the show.

“So, thank you again for embracing and supporting Gotham Knights – and for being totally and wonderfully weird about it! We wouldn’t have it any other way. So much love to you all. Your eternally grateful (if somewhat deranged) Gotham Knights Showrunners,”

Gotham Knights featured the offspring of several of Batman’s biggest foes as a crime-fighting force operating in a city without its biggest protector. The show featured Fallon Smythe as Bluebird, Tyler DiChiara as her brother Cullen Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, and Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown.

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the live-action series was written and executive produced by Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams (Supergirl, All American) and Chad Fiveash, as well as James Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham).

The series was produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include Fiveash, Stoteraux, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, with Abrams co-executive producing.