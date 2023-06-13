Gotham Knights Canceled by The CW After 1 Season

Gotham Knights Season 2 won’t happen as The CW has canceled its Batman television series.

The DC Comics-based drama ran for one season on the network. The move comes as a mild surprise as it did well in the ratings, but with new ownership only renewing a handful of series, it didn’t make the cut. Other recent cancellations include Winchesters and Kung Fu.

Who starred in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights featured the offspring of several of Batman’s biggest foes as a crime-fighting force operating in a city without its biggest protector. The show featured Fallon Smythe as Bluebird, Tyler DiChiara as her brother Cullen Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, and Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown.

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader,” read the synopsis. “And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights.”

Based on the DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the live-action series was written and executive produced by Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams (Supergirl, All American) and Chad Fiveash, as well as James Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham).

The series was produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers include Fiveash, Stoteraux, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, with Abrams co-executive producing.