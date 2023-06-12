Vincent D’Onofrio Teases Future Kingpin/Spider-Man Encounter in MCU

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D’Onofrio really wants his Kingpin to get his hands on Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man.

How badly does Vincent D’Onofrio want to bring down the Wall Crawler?

Per The Direct, D’Onofrio made a guest appearance at the 2023 Fan Expo Philadelphia where he was taking questions from fans during a panel discussion. At one point, a fan dressed in Spider-Man cosplay took his turn to ask D’Onofrio a question until he was immediately interrupted by the actor. “I’m going to get you someday, Spider-Man,” D’Onofrio said. “There may be a sea of people between us right now, but I’m going to get you, motherf*cker.”

This was not the first time D’Onofrio teased a Spider-Man/Kingpin showdown in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Daredevil’s original run on Netflix from 2015 to 2018, D’Onofrio expressed great interest in meeting the Wall Crawler on the big screen. Licensing issues between Netflix and Marvel Studios, however, kept any crossover with MCU characters from happening. Then Daredevil, along with other Marvel shows on Netflix including The Punisher, were cancelled by the streamer with the rights reverting to Marvel Studios.

In 2021, the Daredevil characters crossed over into the MCU with the Kingpin’s surprise appearance in the season finale of Hawkeye on Disney+ and the reveal of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as Peter Parker’s attorney in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since then, D’Onofrio has expressed his hopes about potential match-ups with many Marvel superheroes with Spider-Man making the top of his list.

“All of them,” D’Onofrio said in an interview with The Sarah O’Connell Show in 2022. “I mean, it’s obvious that Punisher, Daredevil, and Spider-Man are the ones that my character is tied to in the comic books. But there’s plenty of room for others, I can just only hope that that happens. But I mean, Spider-Man definitely. I think that would be really really fun.”

D’Onofrio will make his next Kingpin appearance on the Disney+ series Echo coming in its entirety on November 29. Additionally, he’ll be facing Cox’s Devil from Hell’s Kitchen once more when Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney+ in 2024.