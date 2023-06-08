Spider-Man Star Tom Holland ‘Taking a Year Off’ From Acting

Tom Holland has announced he is taking a year-long sabbatical from movies and television.

Why is Holland taking a break from the screen?

In a sit-down interview with Extra TV to promote his upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, The Crowded Room, the star of the Marvel Studios Spider-Man franchise revealed how the hard work of acting and producing his psychological thriller show led him to the decision on taking a hiatus from show business. “The show did break me. There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared,” Holland said.

He continued, “I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was… I am excited to see how it turns out and I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain.”

Holland has been on a non-stop roll in film since he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. Outside the six Spider-Man appearances in film, Holland has appeared in such high-profile movies as The Current War, The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking, Cherry, and Uncharted. Additionally, Holland has lent his voice to the animated films Onward and Spies in Disguise.

As for Holland’s future as the Wall Crawler in the MCU, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed in February that a story for the fourth Spider-Man movie has been selected; however, producer Amy Pascal recently confirmed that work on the sequel has been put on hold due to the ongoing writer’s strike.