Deadpool 3 Features the Return of X-Force Member Peter

Another character from Deadpool 2 is returning for the upcoming sequel, as Deadpool 3 is set to feature the X-Force member Peter.

Who Is Deadpool 3’s Peter?

Deadline has reported that Rob Delaney will once again be playing Peter — the completely normal human member of Deadpool’s superpowered X-Force team. Though that the vast majority of the team, including Peter, dies in comedic ways shortly after being introduced, a post-credits scene shows Deadpool go back in time to save Peter, potentially explaining how he’ll be back in Deadpool 3.

Delaney joins fellow returning cast members Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic, who played Vanessa and the X-Men member Colossus, respectively, as well as Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni, who are reprising their roles as Deadpool’s friends Blind Al and Dopinder. Though quite a few characters are returning, it was recently revealed that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be “a divergence.”

Ryan Reynolds is headlining Deadpool 3 as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Shawn Levy is directing the film from a script by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese with Zeb Wells, which was from an earlier draft by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin. The sequel is set to release in theaters on November 8, 2024.