Deadpool 3 Officially Brings Back Blind Al and Dopinder

There’s been some uncertainty over which members of Deadpool’s supporting cast will be back for the next installment now that Marvel Studios is taking over the franchise. But at long last, Deadline has confirmed the return of two supporting characters from the first two films. Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni, who starred in the original Deadpool and its 2018 sequel as Blind Al and Dopinder, are officially joining the cast of Deadpool 3.

Uggams and Soni originated their roles in the first Deadpool as Wade Wilson’s roommate and taxi driver, respectively. They also added their own brand of comic relief to the film. Ironically, Ryan Reynolds teased Uggams’ involvement with Deadpool 3 exactly one year ago yesterday while engaging with the actress on Twitter. As for Soni, this isn’t the only upcoming Marvel project on his schedule. Last month, he joined the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the voice of Pavitr Prabhakar, a.k.a. Spider-Man India.

This news is bound to make a number of fans happy. However, it’s still unknown if Deadpool 3 will also bring back any of the mutants from the previous movies, including Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz). If Brolin returns, it will mark his first time visiting the MCU since his last appearance as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Regardless, neither performer has revealed plans to reunite with Wade Wilson onscreen next year.

Reynolds is headlining the film as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, and teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as they face a new villain who will be played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin. Earlier this week, Succession star Matthew Macfadyen booked a role in the sequel as well. Shawn Levy is directing the movie from a screenplay by returning Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick from an earlier draft by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin.

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

Are you glad that Uggams and Soni are coming back to the franchise as Blind Al and Dopinder? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

