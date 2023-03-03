Jefferson White & Adeline Rudolph Join Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Just one day after choosing Jack Kesy to headline Hellboy: The Crooked Man as the title character, the filmmakers behind the upcoming reboot have filled two supporting roles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jefferson White and Adeline Rudoph have joined the cast of the film as Tom Ferrell and Bobbie Jo Song, respectively.

Tom is a major character from the original Crooked Man miniseries written by Mike Mignola and illustrated by Richard Corben. The story introduced him as an Appalachian youth who dabbled in witchcraft and made a deal with the devil, leading him to flee his hometown for 20 years. Upon returning as an adult in the 1950s, he encounters a young Hellboy, who helps Tom rid his community of evil.

Bobbie Jo, on the other hand, seems to be a new character created specifically for the film. This wouldn’t be a surprise. Last week, director Brian Taylor confirmed that Mignola—who is writing the reboot’s script with Christopher Golden—would be introducing a new character to replace Cora, a witch who aids Hellboy in the original story. Regardless, the latest announcement offers no specifics about the nature of Rudolph’s role.

White is a main cast member on Yellowstone, where he portrays Jimmy Hurdstrom. He has also made recurring appearances on other shows like Blindspot, Chicago P.D., and House of Cards. White’s latest movie project, Eileen, recently debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

Rudolph most recently showed up on Netflix’s short-lived Resident Evil series as Billie Wesker. She also appeared in all but one episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in addition to a recurring role on The CW’s Riverdale.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is currently without a release date.

