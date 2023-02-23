Dark Creators Will Adapt Something Is Killing the Children

Nearly two years ago, Netflix lined up horror maven Mike Flanagan to adapt the Boom! Studios comic book series, Something is Killing the Children. While Flanagan ultimately left the project, Netflix has found some capable replacements. Via Deadline, Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have signed on to adapt the project as a live-action show.

Something is Killing the Children was created by James Tynion IV and artist Werther Dell’Edera in 2019, and it quickly became one of Boom!’s biggest hits. The series follows Erica Slaughter, a monster hunter who was trained by the House of Slaughter. In the initial storyline, the children in a small town called Archer’s Peak are preyed upon by monsters that only they can see. However, Erica is one of the few people who can also see the creatures, and only she can stop them.

Tynion and Dell’Edera will co-executive produce the series adaptation. Boom! Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy will executive produce the show as well.

Bo Odar and Friese are coming off of the mystery series, 1899, which was recently cancelled by Netflix after a single season. Regardless, Netflix has the duo lined up under a development deal that is reportedly worth eight figures. This will be their first project under that new contract.

Are you looking forward to seeing what the creators of Dark can do with Something is Killing the Children? Who would you cast as Erica Slaughter? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Something is Killing the Children Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.