Dave Bautista Doesn’t Want Drax To Be His Legacy

It’s no secret that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be Dave Bautista’s final performance as Drax the Destroyer. Bautista has played the role since the first Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, yet he has also been vocal about his belief that Marvel should have done more with his character. But in a new interview with GQ, Bautista indicated that he doesn’t want Drax to be the defining role of his career. He even noted his relief to put Drax behind him.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him,” said Bautista. “But there’s a relief [that it’s over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”

Regardless, Bautista acknowledged that playing Drax was a turning point in his transition from wrestler to actor. Bautista also shared his emotional response when he learned that he had been cast in the role.

“I had to pull over because I was crying so hard,” recalled Bautista. “I turned right back around and walked into my house shaking to tell my wife I had gotten the role, and we were both standing there freaking out.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5.

