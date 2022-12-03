HBO Max’s The Last of Us Full Trailer Enters a Pandemic Apocalypse

After numerous brief teases, it’s about time we got a full trailer for the video game adaptation arriving next month. On January 15, Joel and Ellie’s adventure comes to live-action, and The Last of Us full trailer offers hints at their relationship. Mainly, that Joel doesn’t seem to like Ellie very much, and certainly seems lacking in paternal instincts when it comes to protecting her. After all, he was only supposed to smuggle her out of a quarantine zone — not take care of her any further.

The only one immune to a fungal infection that turns humans into clicking monsters, Ellie could be extremely valuable to humanity at large. As long as she can survive in a post-apocalypse snowscape against mushroom-headed sonic stalkers, obviously.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, with a supporting cast that includes Nick Offerman as survivalist Bill, Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Anna Torv as Tess, Melanie Lynskey as revolutionary leader Kathleen, Graham Greene and Elaine Miles as a survivalist couple, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry. Original Joel and Ellie actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will also have roles.

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin executive produces The Last of Us, along with the original game’s Neil Druckmann. Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will also executive produce. Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot, with Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbasi also attached to direct. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog. It premieres Jan 15 on HBO Max.

Are you ready for the fungal apocalypse? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: The Art Of The Last Of Us

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.