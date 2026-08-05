Marvel’s Strange Academy & Champions TV Shows Gets Reported Update Fans Didn’t Expect

Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing Champions and Strange Academy as potential film series. Initial speculation suggested that the studio may have considered bringing the franchise to life with a TV series. However, the latest rumors hint at potential movie releases rather than streaming series.

According to well-known industry insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is reportedly planning to adapt Champions and Strange Academy into feature films. These are two of the newest superhero teams introduced by Marvel that might make their MCU debut in the future.

The Champions made their debut in Champions (vol. 2) #1, published in October 2016. It is a team of teen superheroes who have lost faith in the Avengers, breaking away from them after the events of the “Civil War II” storyline.

Strange Academy, on the other hand, follows the titular institution founded by Doctor Strange, where he trains young heroes with magical abilities to hone their skills. The young pupils made their debut in the Strange Academy #1 comic book in March 2020.

Why Marvel may be looking beyond the Avengers for its next franchises

Fans are no stranger to Marvel Studios bringing fresh stories from its extensive comic book catalog to the screen. While the excitement for new Avengers installments remains strong, viewers are more than willing to embrace new materials, such as Thunderbolts*. Thus, if Marvel moves forward with Champions and Strange Academy as its new projects, it might be a way to pass the torch to a younger generation of superheroes.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Previous rumors claimed that Shrinking writer Rachna Fruchbom is in talks to work on the potential Champions movie. Similarly, whispers of a Strange Academy adaptation also began making waves recently.

However, amid the rising speculation, Marvel Studios has not officially greenlit either of the two potential projects. Whether the young superhero teams make it to the big screen soon remains to be seen.