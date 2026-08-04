Ready Player Two: Sequel to Steven Spielberg Movie Gets Most Hopeful Update in Years

The long-awaited sequel to Ready Player One has finally received a major progress update directly from its screenwriter. Originally released on March 29, 2018, director Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi movie turned into a global box office hit, earning over $607 million worldwide against a $175 million budget.

With its global success and intriguing ending, fans have been expecting the sequel, Ready Player Two. Recently, the writer Zak Penn confirmed that the sequel was in development. In an exclusive interview with The Direct, the writer was asked about the project, to which he replied, “I am working on it.”

This news is significant for fans since they received an update after almost two years. The previous update was given by the director at an industry event. During this, Spielberg stated that he wanted to produce the sequel rather than direct it.

So far, no casting details or other crew details have been revealed yet. Penn and Spielberg’s involvement is confirmed in adapting Ernest Cline’s second novel in the series.

What might Ready Player Two be about?

Although no plot details for the sequel have been revealed yet, fans can speculate what part two would be about based on the book’s synopsis.

Ready Player Two follows Wade Watts, who makes a discovery that changes everything. The synopsis reads,

“Hidden within Halliday’s vaults, waiting for his heir to find, lies a technological advancement that will once again change the world and make the OASIS a thousand times more wondrous—and addictive—than even Wade dreamed possible. With it comes a new riddle and an unexpected, impossibly powerful, and dangerous new rival. Wade’s life and the future of the OASIS are again at stake, but this time the fate of humanity also hangs in the balance.”

The returning characters include Wade Owen Watts/Parzival, Samantha Evelyn Cook/Art3mis, Helen Harris/Aech, and Akihide Karatsu/Shoto, among many. These were previously portrayed by Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, and Philip Zhao, respectively.

This article was originally reported by Christie D’silva on ComingSoon.