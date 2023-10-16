Borderlands Movie Update Given by Deadpool’s Tim Miller: ‘The Movie Gets Up and Moves’

Deadpool’s Tim Miller, who is directing the reshoots for Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie, has given an update on the upcoming film.

Speaking with Collider, Miller provided an update on the upcoming live-action Borderlands film.

“It was an interesting experience to come in and do reshoots on a movie that’s not yours,” he said. “It’s a freeing experience where you feel like, I’m just here to help wherever I can. But my main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaption succeed is, I’ll be honest, I wanted to work with Cate Blanchett, and I wanted to work with Kevin [Hart] and Jamie Lee Curtis. And Ariana Greenblatt, the young lady who plays Tiny Tina, is amazing, which everybody knows from the Barbie movie. So it was a great experience all around. I was feeling a little rusty, so I was happy to get back in the saddle. The movie gets up and moves. It’s a good ride.”

Eli Roth says Borderlands will be ‘bananas’

Based on the video game series of the same name, a Borderlands movie was initially announced in 2015. Roth signed on to direct the film in 2020 and filming took place in 2021. In January 2023, Lionsgate Films announced Miller would direct two weeks of reshoots given that Roth was preoccupied with Thanksgiving, his upcoming slasher releasing on November 17, 2023.

Roth recently told ComingSoon about the film, “It’s bananas. I really wanted to keep the spirit of the movie in the spirit of the games. Randy Pitchford, the creator, was there with me every step of the way. If I had my own idea for a joke that’s not part of Borderlands in the canon, he’s like, ‘Oh, that’s great. Claptrap would absolutely do this.; All the character stuff that I wanted them to do, I’m like, ‘Okay, would Lilith do something like this?’ Or, ‘Is this a Tiny Tina move?’ He’s like, ‘That is so fantastic. We should do that in the game. That’s really, really terrific.’ So yeah, the film is fun. It is wild. It was a massive, massive undertaking — especially in Covid. People are going to have to wait a little longer for that one, but I’m really, really thrilled with it.”

With a screenplay by Craig Mazin, Borderlands is currently set to release on August 9, 2024, from Lionsgate Films.