Tim Miller Will Direct Borderlands Movie Reshoots for Eli Roth

Following several unconfirmed reports, Deadline has investigated and made it official. The video game adaptation Borderlands, which wrapped last summer, will undergo additional reshoots. That’s not unusual for major studio movies, with two weeks allotted for the pick-ups. What initially raised eyebrows here? The fact that Deadpool‘s Tim Miller will replace director Eli Roth for the Borderlands movie reshoots.

A change of directors can signify a lack of confidence from the studio, but in this case, it seems the agreement is amenable to all. Roth reportedly couldn’t fit them into his schedule, because he’s finally making Thanksgiving, the movie based on his fake trailer in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse. (It would be the second fake trailer from that feature to spawn a real film, after the Danny Trejo vehicle Machete.) As such, the hand-off to Miller seems amenable, and Roth has not been fired.

Like another successful film currently making the rounds, Borderlands involves a futuristic meta-corporation attempting to profit off a planet called Pandora. Unlike the home of the Na’vi, however, it’s a space western-style frontier planet you might not want to live on. In the game, players band together to find a lost Vault reportedly containing alien technology and treasure. In the movie, Cate Blanchett plays a Pandora native returning home to search for the missing daughter of a powerful figure played by Edgar Ramirez. She assembles a team including ex-mercenary Roland (Kevin Hart), pre-teen demolitionist Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Tina’s bodyguard Krieg (Florian Munteanu), sanity-challenged scientist Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), and comic-relief robot Claptrap (Jack Black).

Other cast members include Haley Bennett, Janina Gavankar, Olivier Richters, Gina Gershon, Cheyenne Jackson, Ryann Redmond, Penn Jillette, and Bobby Lee. No release date is set yet.

