Hellboy Reboot Producer Says Jack Kesy Is Perfect for the ‘Moody’ Role

Hellboy: The Crooked Man producer Les Weldon has explained why Jack Kesy is the perfect actor to embody Mike Mignola‘s supernatural anti-hero in the upcoming reboot.

“We went on a long soul-searching expedition to find the right Hellboy, and we knew that this Hellboy was gonna be a very moody, very kind of dark and creepy movie,” Weldon told Collider. “There’s no gloss, nothing like that. And Jack, look, I had worked with Jack before, as had other guys in our company, and we sort of came to the same conclusion that that sort of personality he has was gonna work really nicely for that film”

When The Crooked Man arrives, Kesy will be the third actor to portray Hellboy in live-action. Kesy no stranger to comic book movies, having previously portrayed Black Tom Cassidy in 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2. He is also known for his roles in such television series as FX’s The Strain and TNT’s Claws. Coincidentally, The Strain was co-created by Guillermo del Toro, who directed 2004’s Hellboy and 2008’s Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Both of those films starred Ron Perlman in the title role.

Sony distributed del Toro’s first Hellboy film, while Universal distributed the sequel. A third entry in del Toro’s Hellboy saga never came to be. Instead, Dark Horse Entertainment teamed with Millennium Media to produce a reboot. Director Neil Marshall’s Hellboy released in theaters in 2019 from Lionsgate. The film starred David Harbour in the lead role. Earlier this year, news broke that Dark Horse and Millennium would again be rebooting Hellboy in the form of The Crooked Man, with Kesy attached to star this time around. Ketchup Entertainment is the film’s distributor.

What is Hellboy: The Crooked Man about?

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is based on the 2008 Dark Horse Comics limited series of the same name by Mignola, Richard Corben, Dave Stewart, and Clem Robins. The film’s official synopsis reads as follows: “In the 1950s, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent, stranded in rural Appalachia, discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.”

Brian Taylor directs The Crooked Man from a screenplay written by Christopher Golden alongside Mignola himself. In addition to Kesy, the reboot stars Jefferson White and Adeline Rudolph. Shooting on the film began this past March and wrapped in May.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man does not have a release date.