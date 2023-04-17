It may only be April, but it’s never too early to peak ahead at what’s coming to Mike Mignola’s Hellboy Universe. Next January, Dark Horse Comics will release two new collected editions from the Mignolaverse: B.P.R.D. Omnibus Vol. #9 and Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea. And now Superhero Hype is proud to unveil the covers by Mignola and Jesse Lonergan, respectively. Additionally, Dark Horse has passed along the solicit info for both books.

B.P.R.D. Omnibus Vol. #9

Story by Mike Mignola and John Arcudi. Art by Laurence Campbell, Peter Snejbjerg, and Julian Totino Tedesco. Colors by Dave Stewart.

Hell on Earth comes to an end when the B.P.R.D. must defend Earth from one of the mythical Ogdru Jahad, the dragon believed to bring about the end of the world. The agents must destroy the dragon and the countless monsters it creates. Elsewhere, Russian occult director seeks help from a demon as he follows her through Hell.

Collects B.P.R.D.: Hell on Earth TPB omnibus Volume 5

On sale 01/2/24

Cover by Mike Mignola.

Miss Truesdale and Fall of Hyperborea

Story by Mike Mignola. Art and cover by Jesse Lonergan. Lettering by Clem Robins.

One of the last followers of the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra, the unassuming Miss Truesdale is the recipient of Brotherhood leader Tefnut Trionus’s final vision. From meek secretary in Victorian London to a mighty gladiator in ancient Hyperborea, Truesdale is thrust into the past to fight ancient evils and change the future forever.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola teams with artist Jesse Lonergan for an all-new time-bending horror tale from the Mignolaverse.

Collects Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea #1–#4 and bonus material.

On sale 01/9/24

Cover by Jesse Lonergan.

Longergan also shared the following statement about his work on Miss Truesdale, a story set over a century before Hellboy’s modern adventures.

“I still find it hard to believe that I’ve gotten to do a series in the Hellboy Universe written by Mike Mignola. And I’m getting to contribute to the telling of such a cool story that explores previously unseen parts of the universe and looks at the duality of Miss Truesdale through conflicts in past and present lives in gladiatorial rings, secret occult societies, ancient cities and primordial forests with evil priests, the Black goddess, living statues, and even a forest god. It’s really an artist’s dream, and I just tried to match the energy that Mignola was bringing to the project, and I feel that visually as well as narratively the story builds to a truly climactic ending.”

