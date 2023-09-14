New Dark Horse Hardcover Collects Richard Corben’s Hellboy Stories

Dark Horse Comics has announced a new hardcover collection containing all the Hellboy stories illustrated the late Richard Corben.

Per The Beat, Hellboy Artists Collection: Richard Corben is due to hit shelves next May. The 300-plus-page hardcover book collects every Hellboy comic Corben crafted with the character’s creator, Mike Mignola. Mignola and Corben’s most notable collaboration is arguably the three-issue limited series Hellboy: The Crooked Man, which serves as the basis for Hellboy’s upcoming film reboot.

In addition to all three issues of The Crooked Man, Hellboy Artists Collection: Richard Corben includes multiple one-shot specials — including Hellboy: Being Human, Hellboy in Mexico, Hellboy: The Bride of Hell, and Hellboy: Double Feature of Evil — as well as the short story Hellboy: The Mirror, the two-issue series Hellboy: Makoma, and the original graphic novel Hellboy: House of the Living Dead. All of Mignola and Corben’s Hellboy stories are colored by Dave Stewart and lettered by Clem Robins.

The cover of Hellboy Artists Collection: Richard Corben features artwork by Corben himself. Check it out below:

Richard Corben’s comic book legacy

“Corben was a genius,” Mignola said. “I was a fan from the first moment I saw his work in Heavy Metal magazine way back when. I never in a million years thought I’d get a chance to work with him, but I did and it remains a highlight of my career. I wrote THE CROOKED MAN specifically for him and it remains my favorite Hellboy story.”

In addition to Hellboy and Heavy Metal, Corben is known for his work on Den. He also contributed to DC’s Hellblazer, as well as Marvel titles like Cage and Ghost Rider. In 2012, he was inducted into the The Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame. Corben passed away in December 2020 at the age of 80.

Hellboy Artists Collection: Richard Corben goes on sale May 7, 2024 from Dark Horse Comics.