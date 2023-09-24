Chris Pratt’s GOTG Physique Caused a Parks and Rec Scene To Be Written Out

According to a new book, Parks and Recreation had to cut one scene with Chris Pratt because of his workout routine for Guardians of the Galaxy.

Vanity Fair reprinted an excerpt from the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, which details Pratt’s casting as Star-Lord. Best known for playing Andy Dwyer, Chris Pratt underwent an intensive diet and exercise program for the role. While he lost the weight, his new physique ruined a shirtless scene planned for Parks and Rec season 7.

“We realized we couldn’t do it,” said showrunner Michael Schur. “Andy is not a guy who has a perfectly constructed human form with ripped abs and gigantic biceps.”

How Chris Pratt Became Star-Lord

Chris Pratt had originally gained weight for Parks and Rec to make Andy Dwyer appear more “schlubby.” This gave him more work to do in preparing for Guardians of the Galaxy. To help him, Marvel Studios hired Duffy Gaver, the trainer who had worked with Chris Hemsworth on Thor. Two days later, they began a six-month exercise regimen to remake Pratt into a superhero.

Duffy Gaver praised Chris Pratt and all the other actors he worked with. He concluded that every actor was cast for their commitment to their craft and their willingness to work for physical perfection. “Marvel is hiring people for years and years, so they want people who are very dedicated and disciplined,” Gaver stated. “The people I get called to train have already passed quite a litmus test to arrive where they are.”

Marvel also hired nutritionist Philip Goglia, who put Chris Pratt on a special diet. Under Goglia’s supervision, Pratt consumed 4,000 calories a day and drank an abundance of water. “I was peeing all day long, every day,” Pratt recalled. “That part was a nightmare.”

The work paid off, however, and Pratt was whipped into shape in time for Guardians of the Galaxy to start filming.