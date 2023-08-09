Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Gets Printable Blu-ray Cover From Marvel Comics Artists

Marvel Studios‘ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently released on Blu-ray — and fans can now get their hands on a piece of free, printable cover art from Marvel Comics artists Valerio Schiti (A.X.E.: Judgment Day) and Marte Gracia (X-Men).

Penciled/inked by Schiti and colored by Gracia, the printable GotG Vol. 3 Blu-ray cover features the team of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Gamora (Zoë Saldaña), and Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova). The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), the film’s main antagonist, is visible on the spine.

Check out Valerio Schiti and Marte Gracia’s printable Blu-ray cover for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 below:

Written and directed by James Gunn, GotG Vol. 3 premiered in theaters this past May as part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film’s official synopsis reads as follows: “In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits is looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from a terrible loss, must rally his team and embark on a dicey, action-packed mission to defend the universe and protect Rocket. Meanwhile, a new, unpredictable force threatens to bring the Guardians down for good.”

What’s on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Blu-ray?

In addition to the film itself, the Blu-ray edition of GotG vol. 3 includes two featurettes, eight deleted scenes, a gag reel, and commentary by Gunn. Check out the full details of the bonus features below:

BONUS FEATURES*

FEATURETTES

The Imperfect, Perfect Family – View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew’s passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight-knit “found family” as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy’s final film.

– View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew’s passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight-knit “found family” as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy’s final film. Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew.

DELETED SCENES

A Bit Much – Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians.

– Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. A Lending Hand – Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm.

– Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. Drax’s Analogies and Metaphors – Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors.

– Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors. The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe.

– The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe. The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary.

– Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary. Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield.

– Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête.

– Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.

GAG REEL

Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

DIRECTOR’S COMMENTARY

Watch the film with audio commentary by director James Gunn.

*Bonus features vary by product and retailer

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film is also streaming on Disney+.