GOTG 3 Deleted Scene Shows the High Evolutionary’s MCU Fate

Two months after the theatrical debut of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios has released one of the deleted scenes from James Gunn‘s blockbuster. The threequel will have its digital release this Friday, July 7.

The video confirms High Evolutionary’s MCU fate — imprisoned in a cell on Knowhere, courtesy of Rocket. It also features Kraglin suggesting Adam think of a better hero name.

Check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 deleted scene below (watch more trailers):

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 about?

“In the film, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days,” reads the synopsis. “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was written and directed by James Gunn. The film stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. The sequel also includes the introduction of franchise newcomers Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji, who play the respective roles of Adam Warlock and High Evolutionary.