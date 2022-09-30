Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer Unlocks Your Worst Fears

With Halloween fast approaching, horror fanatics are getting ready to celebrate the season by watching their favorite scary movies. For some viewers, that includes a few Guillermo del Toro classics. Luckily, del Toro himself is getting in on the action this year with a brand new anthology series airing on Netflix. The show, dubbed Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, comprises eight new tales featuring a who’s who of familiar faces. You can check out the new trailer for the series below.

Del Toro personally curated each installment of the upcoming series, which airs across four nights at the end of October. Based on the trailer, it looks as though each new episode will explore different horror tropes in a variety of spooky settings, from the depths of a hospital morgue to the foreboding mist blanketing a dark forest. It also seems like del Toro will act as the series’ tour guide, taking cues from the likes of Rod Serling (The Twilight Zone) and Jonathan Frakes (Fact or Fiction).

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The series also lets eight modern masters of horror show off their unique filmmaking talents. David Prior (The Empty Man), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Keith Thomas (The Vigil) and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy) are among those who sat behind the camera. Viewers can expect appearances by big names like Crispin Glover, Tim Blake Nelson, Nia Vardalos, Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Kate Micucci, Peter Weller, and more.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will air its first two episodes on Tuesday, October 25. The series will continue to air two installments each night until Friday, October 28.

Are you excited to watch the series next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Hellboy Universe: The Secret Histories

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.