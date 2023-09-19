Ned Channels the Hobgoblin in Unused Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art

Spider-Man‘s best friend Ned missed out on having a supervillain moment in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as seen in some newly revealed concept art for the 2021 film.

Marvel Studios artist Phil Saunders, who has been giving fans some glimpses at his work for No Way Home, shared another piece on his Instagram, this time featuring Ned Leeds as portrayed by Jacob Batalon. In the image, Ned has commandeered a Goblin Glider and is soaring high above New York with the Goblin’s signature weapon, a Pumpkin Bomb, in his hand.

Ned Leeds struts his stuff and loves the Mets

True to the character’s love for geeky adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films, Ned is clearly portrayed as absolutely loving his wild ride. In addition to the fun of the unused scene, though, Saunders explains in his post that the image has multiple Easter eggs, starting with Ned’s outfit. “As serendipity would have it, Queens’ own Mets wear orange and blue, the colors of #hobgoblin, so I have Ned wearing the hoodie as another little nod,” Saunders wrote.

For those unfamiliar with the team, the artist also detailed what makes Ned’s hoodie extra-special: “But just to show you how far we take research and character-building at #marvel #visdev, Ned’s wearing the number 50, an homage to Benny Agbayani, the Hawaiian-Filipino Mets left-fielder who would undoubtedly be one of Ned’s heroes, given their shared heritage.”

What’s in the future for Peter Parker’s best bud?

Ned is one of the characters from the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy who was created mostly for the films rather than being adapted from Spider-Man’s extensive comic book history. As Peter Parker’s best friend, he’s a loyal and intelligent part of Spider-Man’s team despite having no superpowers of his own. However, No Way Home hinted that things might be changing for Ned, who didn’t get to ride on a Goblin Glider but did show some unexpected aptitude for sorcery.