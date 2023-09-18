Aubrey Plaza Talks Losing Deadpool 2 Role

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries star Aubrey Plaza recalled her unsuccessful audition to star opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2.

Per Twitter user @plazaupdates, Plaza spoke to Cosmopolitan about the roles she regrets losing out on. For the star of NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Plaza singled out her lost opportunity to appear in the Deadpool sequel as she cited her work commitments Marvel’s FX series Legion affected her audition. “There are a lot of roles that I really wanted that I didn’t get, but everything happens for a reason,” Plaza said.

She continued, “I don’t know, the one that sticks out to me for some reason, I think it was Deadpool 2. I had just come off a plane and I think I was shooting Legion at the time, and I really wasn’t in a good zone because you have to be in an auditioning zone and I was in a ‘work zone.’ That one hurt. Me and Ryan Reynolds, what could go wrong? We would be great together.”

What part in Deadpool 2 did Aubrey Plaza audition for?

While Plaza never specified which Deadpool 2 role she auditioned for, it is very possible that the star read for the X-Force recruit Domino which was played by Zazie Beetz. Her back-and-forth banter alongside the Merc with the Mouth would have been perfectly suited for Plaza’s comedic talents. Though she lost Deadpool 2, Plaza was earning critical praise for her role as Amahl Farouk/Shadow King in Legion and it helped to propel the comedian into more dramatic performances in movies such as the 2019 reboot of Child’s Play.

Reynolds will be back as the Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool 3 without Beetz’s Domino, who will not return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set premise. Plaza, however, will get her opportunity to work alongside Reynolds in the road trip comedy Animal Friends alongside Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa and Vince Vaughn. Additionally, Plaza will play in the MCU sandbox when she appears as Rio Vidal opposite Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries for Disney+. For Plaza, joining the MCU was an experience of a lifetime.

“Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she’s so great,” Plaza said. “And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it’s the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically.”

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in late 2024. Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.