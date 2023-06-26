Aubrey Plaza has spoken a bit about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, describing it as the “most elevated Marvel material.”

What did Aubrey Plaza say about Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

While appearing on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, the actress spoke about her experience working on the upcoming series alongside Agatha herself, Kathryn Hahn.

“Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she’s so great,” Plaza said (via Total Film.) “And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it’s the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically.”

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will star Kathryn Hahn as she reprises her villainous role of Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. When we last saw the character, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch had trapped her mind in the role of Agatha — Wanda’s quirky neighbor in the Hex-altered town of Westview.

The series will also see the return of Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp, who are reprising their roles as Westview residents. They will be joined by MCU newcomers Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone.