Deadpool 3: Zazie Beetz Not Returning as Domino

Domino actor Zazie Beetz recently revealed that she will not be back for Deadpool 3, the upcoming third installment in the X-Men spinoff franchise.

The actor shared the news after being asked during an interview with Decider at the Tribeca Film Festival about the production. “Well I’m actually not in Deadpool 3,” Beetz said, although she added that she was “excited to watch it.”

Neena Thurman / Domino, a mutant with probability-altering powers, was created by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist/co-writer Rob Liefeld for the 1990s X-Force comic book series. Deadpool 2, released in 2018, served as the character’s live-action debut.

Which Deadpool cast members are returning for the threequel?

Beetz is so far one of the few cast members from the first two Deadpool films not returning for Deadpool 3. Besides Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character, actors who have been confirmed for the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo film include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Hugh Jackman will also appear in the threequel as Logan / Wolverine, marking his first official appearance in the Deadpool franchise. Archive footage of the actor from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was previously used in Deadpool 2.

Additionally, it has been rumored that Jackman will be joined by his original X-Men film trilogy co-stars Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the film, who will be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen round out the ensemble cast in undisclosed roles. Deadpool 3 is currently in production with Shawn Levy at the helm, directing from a screenplay written by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. The hotly-anticipated threequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.