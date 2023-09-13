Deadpool 3: Dafne Keen Was Reportedly in Talks to Reprise X-23 Role Before Strikes

Deadpool 3 could feature a reunion between Dafne Keen‘s Laura/X-23 and Hugh Jackman’s Logan/Wolverine if a new rumor proves to be true.

Trusted scooper CanWeGetSomeToast recently posted on X that, before the Hollywood strikes began, Marvel Studios was in negotiations with Keen about returning as an adult X-23 in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. According to the scooper, Marvel “anticipated the strikes and are hoping schedules line up” once a new deal is worked out between the AMPTP and both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA.

However, Marvel fans shouldn’t expect a massive role for Keen’s X-23. “It’s not a significant role, expect it more to be a cameo,” added CanWeGetSomeToast.

Deadpool 3’s many rumored returns

Keen’s X-23 is the latest X-Men film character rumored to be appearing in Deadpool 3, which will seemingly send Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth and Jackman’s Wolverine on a road trip across the Marvel Multiverse. Other former X-Men cast members who will reportedly return in the upcoming sequel include X-Men Origins: Wolverine star Liev Schreiber as Sabretooth, as well as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, who starred in the original X-Men trilogy as Professor X and Magneto, respectively.

The cameos aren’t just limited to X-Men characters though, as Jennifer Garner will reportedly reprise her Marvel role as Elektra in the film. She previously portrayed the character in 20th Century Fox films Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005).

Deadpool 3 will also bring back most of the supporting cast from the Merc with a Mouth’s first two films, such as Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.