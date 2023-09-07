Deadpool 3: Liev Schreiber Will Reportedly Return as Sabretooth

The list of X-Men characters returning for Deadpool 3 has seemingly grown longer as Liev Schreiber will reportedly return as Sabretooth.

Per industry insider and generally reputably scooper Daniel Richtman, Schreiber’s vicious villain will be back in a role that’s not massive but longer than a cameo. No further details were provided on Sabretooth’s potential in the movie. It’s worth noting that neither Disney nor Marvel Studios has verified Richtman’s claims.

If the rumor turns out to be true, Schreiber won’t be the only beclawed returning actor to feature in Deadpool 3. The film’s early marketing has placed a great deal of emphasis on Hugh Jackman once again stepping into the part of Wolverine, a character he was supposed to retire from after 2017’s Logan. Many fans have questioned how the savage mutant could show up in Deadpool 3 given that his final movie saw him tragically die in an effort to protect his surrogate daughter X-23. Jackman has confirmed that continuity won’t be too much of a problem given that Wade Wilson’s threequel is technically set before the events of Logan.

Merging Universes

Deadpool 3 is arguably one of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated projects. The Ryan Reynolds-led movie is expected to properly introduce Fox‘s X-Men franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumors have swirled for months that the Merc With the Mouth will also inadvertently cause the events that culminate in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars. Richtman has previously stated that the location known as Battleworld, a key factor in the comic book version of Secret Wars, will be introduced in Deadpool 3, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Deadpool 3, which recently halted production due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, is slated to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2024.