Jennifer Garner Returns as Elektra for Deadpool 3

Daredevil alum Jennifer Garner is set to reprise her role as Elektra Natchios in Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool 3.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources have confirmed that Garner will play Elektra in Deadpool 3, which is currently in production. Garner first played Elektra in the 2003 20th Century Fox film Daredevil, which starred Ben Affleck as the Man Without Fear. She subsequently reprised the role in the 2005 spin-off film Elektra.

Created by Frank Miller, Elektra first appeared in October 1980’s Daredevil #168. In 2003, Garner became the first actor to play the character in live-action. Years after her 2005 solo film, the screen rights to Daredevil and his supporting characters reverted to Disney and Marvel Studios. In 2016, Elodie Yung took over as Elektra for the Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent Netflix original series Marvel’s Daredevil. Yung reprised her role for the crossover limited series Marvel’s The Defenders, which hit Netflix in 2017.

Who else is in Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds‘ Wade Wilson/Deadpool jump from Fox’s now-defunct X-Men universe to the MCU. He won’t be coming alone, however. The film also features the return of Hugh Jackman as James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine. Other Fox Deadpool alums reprising their roles for Marvel Studios’ threequel include Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney.

To that end, Deadpool 3 is expected to feature a prominent multiverse element. It’s even been reported that the MCU film will integrate characters from Fox’s other defunct Marvel franchises — not just X-Men. These include Fantastic Four and, of course, Daredevil. In fact, a recent rumor suggests that the aforementioned Affleck will appear as Daredevil himself. However, Garner’s reprisal as Elektra is the film’s first non-Deadpool/X-Men legacy casting to be confirmed by a major trade publication.

Other unconfirmed reports claim that Owen Wilson will reprise his role as Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent Mobius M. Mobius from Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Loki. This would be unsurprising, given Deadpool 3’s apparent emphasis on both time travel and the multiverse. At any rate, what is confirmed is that Deadpool 3 will also feature Marvel newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. Their roles are being kept under wraps, though Corrin is said to be playing a villain.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.