Report: 2 Major Cameos Planned for Deadpool 3

Hot on the heels of Jennifer Garner being confirmed to make a cameo in Deadpool 3, a new report suggests that two iconic superhero film actors will also be involved in the film.

Who else might be in Deadpool 3?

A new tweet from insider MyTimeToShine popped up shortly after the news of Garner reprising her role as Elektra in the upcoming film. In it, the insider reported that both Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen were going to appear in Deadpool 3 in some capacity.

Patrick Stewart and Ian Mckellen are both in Deadpool 3. — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 7, 2023

Stewart and McKellen played Charles Xavier/Professor X Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto, respectively, in the original X-Men movies in the early 2000s. While neither have appeared in a Deadpool film, Deadpool 2 did feature many of the X-Men from the franchise reboot series, including James McAvoy’s Professor X, Nicholas Hoult’s Beast, Evan Peters’ Quicksilver, Tye Sheridan’s Cyclops, Alexandra Shipp’s Storm, and Kodi Smit-McPhee’s Nightcrawler.

While McKellen has not appeared as Magneto since 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, Stewart has reprised his role as Professor X, most recently as an alternate universe version of himself in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What do we know about Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 will reunite lead star Ryan Reynolds with Free Guy and The Adam Project filmmaker Shawn Levy, who has signed on to helm the long-awaited project. The third installment will also feature the return of Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

The film is written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells from a previous draft by the Molyneux sisters (Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin). Following his performance in 2017’s Logan, Hugh Jackson is finally coming out of superhero retirement to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The movie will also feature the addition of Marvel newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. It is set to release on May 3, 2024.

The first two Deadpool films are both box-office successes as they earned a combined worldwide gross of over $1.5 billion. They were both written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, with the first one directed by Tim Miller and Deadpool 2 directed by David Leitch.