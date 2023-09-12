Bad Bunny Confirms He Is Out of El Muerto

Music superstar and actor Bad Bunny got real about pulling out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe spin-off movie, El Muerto.

What did Bad Bunny say about leaving El Muerto?

Real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the multi-talented rapper was profiled in Vanity Fair. He discussed everything from his highly successful music career to his surprise stints as a WWE wrestler. When asked about what happened to his superhero luchador movie set in the same universe as Venom and Morbius, Bad Bunny did not “know what to say.” He stated that the project’s delay was considered a “delicate” matter. However, the star had plenty to say about what he’s looking for in his future acting prospects.

“As a movie consumer myself, I’m not one to watch a lot of action movies. I’d even say it’s my least favorite genre,” Bad Bunny said. “I would really like to play other kinds of things, like a little bit more drama, romance too, or comedy… [maybe] a history movie with a little action in it.”

El Muerto was based on the Marvel Comics anti-hero who crossed paths with the Wall Crawler in the pages of Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #16 and #17. Sony announced the movie in 2022 following an early positive reception to Bad Bunny’s breakout acting performance in the Brad Pitt thriller Bullet Train. The star confirmed his participation in the project at Sony’s CinemaCon 2022, with Jonás Cuarón attached to direct and a release date set for January 12, 2024.

In March, Bad Bunny’s publicist confirmed that El Muerto’s production was “in a standstill” while stating that the movie was still in development. Three months later, Sony pulled El Muerto from their release calendar amid the ongoing strike. Rather than outright cancel the movie, Sony is reportedly looking to recast the title role.

El Muerto does not have a release date.