El Muerto Release Date for Spider-Man Spin-off Removed From Sony Calendar

The El Muerto release date for the Spider-Man villain spin-off movie has been removed from Sony‘s release calendar.

Variety has reported that the movie — which was originally set to release in theaters on January 12, 2024 — has been removed from the studio’s calendar with no new date set. The biblical epic The Book of Clarence, which was set to release on September 22, 2023, has taken El Muerto’s January date.

Bad Bunny appeared at CinemaCon 2022 to announce El Muerto with great excitement. In October 2022, Jonás Cuarón, son of Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón, was announced as director with Blue Beetle screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer set to pen the El Muerto script. As of April, El Muerto was considered “at a standstill” according to Bad Bunny’s publicist.

While El Muerto’s future is not entirely certain, Sony will continue to move ahead with their upcoming Spider-Man spin-offs Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson, Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and a third installment of Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise. Additionally, the development of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 is currently on pause due to the WGA strike.