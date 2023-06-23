El Muerto to Recast Lead Role After Bad Bunny Leaves Spider-Man Spin-off

Bad Bunny has exited the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off movie El Muerto days after the film was removed from Sony’s release calendar, apparently prompting a recast.

Why is the lead role of El Muerto being recast?

One Take News has reported that musician and actor Bad Bunny will no longer be starring in El Muerto. Instead of canceling the movie, it is reported that the lead role will now be recast, though the writers strike could potentially alter this decision. The outlet also notes that it’s unclear if Bad Bunny will still serve as an executive producer on the Sony film.

Bad Bunny originally appeared at CinemaCon 2022 to announce El Muerto with great excitement. In October 2022, Jonás Cuarón, son of Gravity director Alfonso Cuarón, was announced as director with Blue Beetle screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer set to pen the El Muerto script.

With El Muerto’s future seemingly in flux and Bad Bunny having now exited the film, Sony will continue to move ahead with their upcoming Spider-Man spin-offs Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson, Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and a third installment of Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise. Additionally, the development of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 is currently on pause due to the WGA strike.