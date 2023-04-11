Sony’s El Muerto With Bad Bunny “At a Standstill” in Development

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is one of the biggest superstars in pop culture. The Grammy-winning artist is coming off a landmark year where he set the record for the highest-grossing tour in a calendar year with $435.38 million. Bad Bunny also made a memorable appearance as an assassin in Bullet Train. With his popularity rising, it makes sense that Sony would cast Bad Bunny to headline the superhero film, El Muerto. However, the film recently received a discouraging update, putting its status in question.

During an interview with Time, Bad Bunny “feigned confusion” when asked about El Muerto. Bad Bunny revealed that filming has not taken place. Bad Bunny’s publicist added that the film is “at a standstill.” Later, the publicist explained that El Muerto is “in development.” Time noted that a Sony representative declined to comment on the record.

Shortly after the question, Bad Bunny joked that Sony might “switch him out” for Pedro Pascal.

In the comics, Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez is a masked wrestler that goes by El Muerto. His powers – superstrength and enhanced endurance – have been passed down by his family through the mask. El Muerto became a professional wrestler who eventually faced Peter Parker. Bad Bunny is also no stranger to professional wrestling, having competed in WWE since 2021.

With El Muerto, Bad Bunny is set to become the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film. The film was first announced at CinemaCon in April 2022. Later that year, Jonás Cuarón was hired to direct, with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer penning the screenplay.

For now, El Muerto is set to be released on January 12, 2024.

