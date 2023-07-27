Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! Animated Film Not Canceled, Trailer Announced

The Scooby-Doo/DC crossover film Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! will see the light of day in an official capacity after all.

On Twitter, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment released a short promotional video for Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! — highlighting some of the DC villains Krypto, Scooby, and the gang will face in the animated feature. These baddies include the likes of the Joker, Harley Quinn, Solomon Grundy, Giganta, and General Zod. The full trailer for Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! will arrive tomorrow, July 27.

Waiting is ruff, but don't worry – the trailer for SCOOBY-DOO! AND KRYPTO, TOO! premieres tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/ak0mXq13FM — Warner Bros. Entertainment (@WBHomeEnt) July 26, 2023

Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! was never actually canceled

Back in March, Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! leaked online in its entirety. At the time, it was believed that Warner Bros. Discovery had canceled the film in order to take a tax write-down on it. After all, the company infamously pulled the plug on a number of planned projects for the same reason last year, including some that were nearing completion. The scrapped projects included the sequel to the 2020 film Scoob! and another Scooby-Doo animated feature starring the Hex Girls. Furthermore, Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! leaked on the very same day it was reported that WBD had also canceled the planed animated series Scooby-Doo! and the Mystery Pups, adding further intrigue to the situation.

All that in mind, now that Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! is getting an official release, some fans are calling on WBD to release other scrapped projects. However, according to the film’s writer, Tim Sheridan, the film was never canceled to begin with. “Jeepers! It’s almost like this movie was always supposed to be released this fall and the internet just made up a dumb, unsupported story about it being cancelled,” Sheridan tweeted. “But I wouldn’t know anything about that. It’s not like I wrote it.”

Scooby-Doo is no stranger to DC crossovers

Of course, Scooby-Doo’s upcoming team-up with Superman‘s super-powered pup will hardly be the first time Mystery Inc. has crossed over with the world of DC. It was back in the 1970s that Scooby and the gang first joined forces with Batman and Robin in television show The New Scooby-Doo Movies. More recently, there was the animated film Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold, not to mention a number of comic book crossovers. Some characters from Young Justice even made a cameo appearance in the Scooby-Doo/WWE crossover film Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery.

Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! releases this fall.