Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! DVD Release Date, Special Features

Warner Bros. Entertainment has set the Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! DVD release date, with the film also releasing digitally on September 26, 2023.

When does Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! release on DVD?

According to Warner Bros., alongside the September digital release, the DVD for the film will also release on the same date and will only be available at Walmart. For those in Canada, the DVD will release at retailers everywhere on October 24, 2023.

Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! sees the iconic Scooby-Doo crew trying to solve what might be their biggest mystery yet, as DC’s Justice League has disappeared and a phantom has seemingly taken over The Hall of Justice.

Check out the Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! trailer below:

Special features on the digital and DVD release include:

The Scooby of a Thousand Faces!

What a Night, for a Dark Knight!

One Minute Mysteries!” Guest Starring The Flash

“The world’s greatest heroes, DC’s Justice League, have mysteriously vanished and a terrifying phantom has taken up residence in The Hall of Justice,” reads the official synopsis of the film. “Now it’s up to the world’s greatest super sleuths, Scooby and the gang, to solve the mystery and save our heroes…with a little help from their new pal Krypto the Superdog!”

Scooby-Doo! And Krypto, Too! features a star-studded voice cast as well, including Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley and Grey Delisle as Daphne Blake as well as Wonder Woman. Also featured in the voice cast are P.J. Byrne as J.B., Victoria Grace as Mercy, Charles Halford as Lex Luthor, Nolan North as the Joker and Superman, Tara Strong as Helen, Lois Lane and Harley Quinn, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Perry White, James Arnold Taylor as Jimmy Olsen and Rex Ruthor and Niccole Thurman as Mayor Fleming.