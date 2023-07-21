Blue Beetle Reshoots Were Actually Approved by DC Studios

An updated report has stated that the upcoming DC Universe movie Blue Beetle did indeed receive two days of reshoots earlier this year.

Were Blue Beetle’s reshoots approved?

The Hollywood Reporter updated its article that previously claimed that Blue Beetle reshoots were turned down by DC Studios to note that said reshoots were actually approved. As such, Blue Beetle had two days of reshoots take place earlier in 2023, meaning both that film and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom got new reshoots under James Gunn’s regime.

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it,” reads the movie’s synopsis. “As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.”

Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) from a screenplay adapted by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña stars in Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios’ first stand-alone Latino-led superhero movie as Mexican-American teenager, Jaime Reyes.

Joining Maridueña are Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Brazilian star Bruna Marquezine (Breaking Through) as Penny, and Belissa Escobedo (Sex Appeal, Hocus Pocus 2) as Milagro Reyes, George Lopez (The Spy Next Door) as Uncle Rudy, Adrianna Barraza (Babel) as Nana, Elpidia Carrillo (Predator) as Rocio, and Damián Alcázar (Narcos) as Alberto.