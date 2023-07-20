James Gunn Ordered Aquaman 2 Reshoots After Seeing Cut of Movie

A report about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has revealed that the DC sequel had additional reshoots this year approved by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn.

How many rounds of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reshoots have their been?

The Hollywood Reporter‘s article states that the Aquaman sequel is coming off of its third round of reshoots, which were approved by Gunn after the director and Co-CEO weighed in on the most recent cut.

“The movie was in the middle of postproduction and beginning test screenings that [2022] summer,” the outlet notes. “While a timeline is not clear, from summer 2022 to the beginning of 2023, The Lost Kingdom underwent two rounds of reshoots and held several uninspiring test screenings. … [James] Gunn is said to have weighed in on the most recent cut and the leadership approved a five-day shoot. Sources say the shoot went so well that [James] Wan and company completed what they needed in only four.”

The official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reads, “When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahoo Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, and Pilou Asbæk. It will release theatrically on December 20, 2023, in the United States.