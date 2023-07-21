The Marvels Get ‘Intergalactic’ in New Official Trailer

Don’t you tell them to smile — Marvel Studios has released a new official trailer for The Marvels, which flies into theaters this November.

Coming on the heels of April’s teaser trailer, the official trailer for The Marvels further highlights the cosmic place-swapping story starring Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah Parris). Following Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s use of “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” The Marvels’ trailer is set to another iconic Beastie Boys track: “Intergalactic.”

Check out the official trailer for The Marvels below:

In addition to the trailer, Marvel has revealed a new official poster for The Marvels, in which the film’s three main heroes loom large. The poster also prominently features Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), a longtime ally of Carol Danvers’. Fury’s most recent Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance is actually still ongoing. At the time of writing, Marvel Studios’ Jackson-led Disney+ series Secret Invasion has aired five of its six episodes.

What is The Marvels about?

The Marvels will release as the third feature film in Phase Five of the MCU, following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the aforementioned Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The upcoming film serves as both a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and a direct follow-up to the 2022 Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels, having previously helmed the acclaimed 2021 iteration of Candyman. DaCosta also co-wrote the MCU sequel’s script with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells.

An official synopsis for The Marvels reads as follows: “In Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels,’ Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.'”

The Marvels opens in theaters on Nov. 10