Deadpool 3 Will Reportedly Feature Gambit Cameo

Deadpool 3 will reportedly include a cameo from the popular X-Men member Gambit, with a particular actor having already filmed the scene.

Who is playing Gambit in Deadpool 3’s cameo?

Insider @MyTimeToShine has reported through their Instagram that Channing Tatum has already filmed a cameo as Gambit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.

Tatum’s journey as Gambit has been a complicated one, as the actor was set to star as Remy LeBeau/Gambit in a solo movie about the hero. First announced in 2014, the Gambit movie ended up being canceled by Disney in 2019.

Besides Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character, actors who have been confirmed for the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo film include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Hugh Jackman will also appear in the sequel as Logan/Wolverine, marking his first official appearance in the Deadpool franchise. Archive footage of the actor from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was previously used in Deadpool 2.

Additionally, it has been rumored that Jackman will be joined by his original X-Men film trilogy co-stars Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the film, who will be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen round out the ensemble cast. Deadpool 3 is currently in production with Shawn Levy at the helm, directing from a screenplay written by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. The hotly-anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.