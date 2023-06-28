Deadpool 3: Matthew Macfadyen’s Role in MCU Sequel Reportedly Revealed

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen‘s Deadpool 3 role may have been revealed for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.

Who might Matthew Macfadyen play in Deadpool 3?

Insider @CanWeGetToast posted a tweet stating that Macfadyen will be playing a character named Paradox in Deadpool 3. Allegedly, the character will be an agent working for the Time Variance Authority — the organization from the Disney+ series Loki that aims to preserve “the Sacred Timeline.”

My source on the set of #Deadpool3 has confirmed with me that Matthew Macfadyen will be playing a character named Paradox. He’s an agent working for the TVA. pic.twitter.com/lkz1aYRzzD — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) June 27, 2023

Besides Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character, actors who have been confirmed for the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo film include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Hugh Jackman will also appear in the sequel as Logan/Wolverine, marking his first official appearance in the Deadpool franchise. Archive footage of the actor from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was previously used in Deadpool 2.

Additionally, it has been rumored that Jackman will be joined by his original X-Men film trilogy co-stars Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the film, who will be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen round out the ensemble cast. Deadpool 3 is currently in production with Shawn Levy at the helm, directing from a screenplay written by the writing team of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, along with Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy. The hotly-anticipated sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.