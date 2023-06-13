In a rare public appearance, The Flash star Ezra Miller attended the premiere of the DC film on Monday night. This marks Miller’s first appearance on the promotional tour for The Flash, which arrives in theaters on June 16. It’s also Miller’s first public comments since August 2022, when the actor addressed the “complex mental health issues” surrounding their arrests over disorderly conduct, harassment, and grooming minors.

Miller took the opportunity to thank several figures involved with the production, starting with director Andy Muschietti. “I love you, maestro. I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental,” Miller told Muschietti inside the theater. Miller continued the long list of thank yous by acknowledging Barbara Muschietti, the producer of The Flash; Zack and Deborah Snyder, who cast Miller as Barry Allen in the DCEU; and David Zaslav, the chief executive officer and president of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Miller called the co-CEOs of DC Studios, Peter Safran and James Gunn, the “dynamic duo,” thanking them for their “grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment actually to fruition.”

Who is Involved in The Flash?

Miller headlines The Flash as Barry Allen/The Flash, the speedster who races back in time to prevent the death of his mother. The ensemble cast includes Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton playing their version of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

“Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” the official synopsis reads. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for.”

Muschietti directs The Flash from a screenplay written by Christina Hodson. The Flash is set in the DCEU. However, it will serve as the reset for DC under Gunn and Safran’s leadership.