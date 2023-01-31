Safran and Gunn Discuss Ezra Miller’s Future as The Flash

The big DC news of the day has been all about James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ambitious plans for the future of the DC Universe. The co-CEOs are largely focused on resetting the continuity with new actors stepping in to play heavyweights like Batman and Superman. Regardless, a few holdovers from the Snyderverse could be getting in on the action as well. Surprisingly, this includes The Flash’s Ezra Miller, whose controversial behavior over the last several years has given many viewers pause about supporting the Justice League actor’s upcoming return to screens. But the new heads of DC Studios insist that Miller’s ongoing mental health treatment is yielding positive results.

Safran and Gunn discussed Miller’s present situation while announcing DC’s upcoming film and TV slate earlier today. When asked whether Miller could suit up as The Flash again after the character’s long-awaited solo movie bows in June, both CEOs were noncommittal. Instead, Gunn simply remarked, “Let’s see what happens.”

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” said Safran (via Deadline). “We’re fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best way forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

Miller’s antics reached a tipping point last year following a string of violent arrests. But these eventually gave way to far more disturbing allegations, including claims of inappropriate conduct with underage girls. With this, shifting public attitudes towards the actor sounds like an uphill battle. However, Gunn has nothing but high praise for The Flash, which he says is “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.” He also wants people to judge the film on its own merits, especially since Miller wasn’t the only one involved.

“Thousands of people worked on The Flash,” added Gunn (via IndieWire). “And these people dedicated the last few years of their lives to making something really special. “Andy Muschietti, the director, Barbara Muschietti, the producer, Christina [Hodson], the writer, Michael Keaton, all of the other people. And to start making it as if a movie is one person that depends on this one person is something that can be frustrating as a filmmaker, especially as a director who knows that often times an actor spends three months of his life on a set and a director spends two years creating it.”

The Flash will hit theaters on June 16.

How do you feel about Miller possibly returning as Barry Allen in the new DC Universe? Let us know in the comment section below!

