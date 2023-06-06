Zack Snyder Reflects on Pitching Star Wars Movie to Lucasfilm

Zack Snyder remembers his meeting with Lucasfilm to pitch his idea for a Star Wars movie.

In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair to promote the Netflix movie, Rebel Moon, Snyder revealed how his upcoming sci-fi story was initially conceived as a Star Wars project in the wake of Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. Rather than continue the Skywalker story, Snyder envisioned a new tale in the galaxy far, far away with a set of brand new characters.

“I was in postproduction on Man of Steel,” Snyder recalled. “I had heard there were rumblings about possibly doing another three [Star Wars] movies at some point. My take was that, if you just let me have the IP, I’ll make this cool movie, and I won’t get in the way of anything that you guys are doing.”

Why wasn’t Zack Snyder’s Star Wars movie made?

Zack Snyder reportedly met with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and then-Disney chief Alan Horn to pitch his Star Wars idea. In the end, however, Lucasfilm opted to push forward on the Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens as well as the anthology movies Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Snyder kept busy in the DC cinematic universe after the release of Man of Steel by following it up with 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

“I didn’t really have time to do a Star Wars movie,” Snyder continued. “So it kind of worked out.”

Despite the Lucasfilm rejection, Synder continued to kick around his pitch and decided to make it into an original project in a universe all of his own with Star Wars and Lord of the Rings serving as inspiration. Snyder’s Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Jena Malone, Ray Fisher, and Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon arrives only on Netflix on December 22nd.