Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Updated by Sony to Fix Audio Issues

Following audience complaints about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse audio issues in theaters, Sony has sent out a new version of the movie.

What were the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse audio issues?

Variety has reported that according to the outlet’s sources, “all the prints” of the Spider-Verse sequel have been updated to fix the low audio and that this sort of thing isn’t uncommon. Fans initially reported that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s opening sequence with Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy providing her backstory featured low levels that made it difficult to hear her dialogue.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales, Greta Lee as Lyla, Andy Samberg, and more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.