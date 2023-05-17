More on Captain America’s New MCU Suit in New World Order

New information about Captain America’s new MCU suit in Captain America: New World Order has made its way online.

Is Captain America’s new MCU suit permanent?

Insider @CanWeGetToast posted a tweet saying that Captain America’s new MCU suit is not a stealth suit like Steve Rogers’ was in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Rather, the blue costume seen in the recent set photos is Sam Wilson’s new outfit, seemingly confirming that it is replacing the red, white, and blue suit from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

You can view the tweet and more set photos of the new costume below:

Just to clarify: this is Sam’s NEW Captain America suit for #Cap4 and NOT a stealth suit. https://t.co/n9LYXtFqJJ — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) May 16, 2023

New set photos of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson on the set of ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’ pic.twitter.com/RHf95scKrW — Captain America 4 Updates (@UpdatesCAP4) May 17, 2023

Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. The film features Anthony Mackie reprising his role as Sam Wilson, who has now officially taken on the mantle of the MCU’s new Captain America.

Mackie will be joined by returning The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who are once again playing the roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, as well as MCU newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra.