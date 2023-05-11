Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Box Office Prediction

By Anthony Nash

The next entry in the Spider-Man animated franchise is set to be a big one, as a new report suggests that the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse box office returns will be massive.

How much will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse make at the box office?

According to a recent report from Boxoffice Pro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will snag a hefty sum in its box office web. Their three-day opening prediction has the film in the $85-105 million range. This would be a huge increase over the first film’s opening weekend of $35.4 million.

Boxoffice Pro also has the film estimated a total domestic return of anywhere between $226-325 million. That would – once again – swing past Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s total domestic return of $190 million. While there were no global box office predictions for the highly anticipated sequel, it seems clear that given the U.S. predictions, the film will out-earn its predecessor by a fairly sizable amount.

The original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse went on to earn $384.3 million at the international box office, and won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.

Anthony Nash
Anthony Nash

Anthony Nash has been writing about games and the gaming industry for nearly a decade. When he’s not writing about games, he’s usually playing them. You can find him on Twitter talking about games or sports at @_anthonynash.

Share article

Trending

Related

X