Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Box Office Prediction

The next entry in the Spider-Man animated franchise is set to be a big one, as a new report suggests that the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse box office returns will be massive.

How much will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse make at the box office?

According to a recent report from Boxoffice Pro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will snag a hefty sum in its box office web. Their three-day opening prediction has the film in the $85-105 million range. This would be a huge increase over the first film’s opening weekend of $35.4 million.

Boxoffice Pro also has the film estimated a total domestic return of anywhere between $226-325 million. That would – once again – swing past Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s total domestic return of $190 million. While there were no global box office predictions for the highly anticipated sequel, it seems clear that given the U.S. predictions, the film will out-earn its predecessor by a fairly sizable amount.

The original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse went on to earn $384.3 million at the international box office, and won Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. Aditya Sood and the first film’s director, Peter Ramsey, are executive producing.